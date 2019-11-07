Highest In The Room: Travis Scott Unbothered By Rumored Romance Between Kylie Jenner And Drake

Travis Scott Is Fine With Kylie Jenner And Drake’s Friendship

Rumors are flying all over the place that Drake is now demolishing Kylie’s donk to other dimensions, but apparently, all the talk has little to no negative effect on Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, despite the fact that the pair only split just last month.

“Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Drake and Kylie’s friend have been fervently denying the rumored romance to TMZ. The outlet says their sources claim Drake and Kylie have always been close friends despite Aubrey’s beef with Kanye and that Kylie’s not even interested in dating anyone right now because she’s so busy raising Stormi.

Got it? Soooo who do you believe? And if Travis is truly unbothered, is it because he’s happy with his own situation anyway? There are plenty of people who never believed this relationship to begin with after all.