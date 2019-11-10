WHOA Kelly!!! Kelly Rowland Looked Fine AF In Feathered Frock For Baby2Baby Gala

Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Attend Baby2Baby Gala

Kelly Rowland turned heads in a black feathered gown and feathered updo for the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Saturday in Los Angeles. If you think the front is amazing — wait til you see the back.

Beautiful right? Just last month, Rowland hosted an event for Baby2Baby at Hollywood’s Lombardi House. The organization is responsible for donating millions of diapers, wipes and other basic childcare necessities to families in need. Such a great charity!

Other notable guests included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Mindy Kaling, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Oliva Munn, Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren and Vanessa and Kobe Bryant.

Check out more photos from the gala below: