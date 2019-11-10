WHOA Kelly!!! Kelly Rowland Looked Fine AF In Feathered Frock For Baby2Baby Gala

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News
Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Attend Baby2Baby Gala
Kelly Rowland turned heads in a black feathered gown and feathered updo for the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Saturday in Los Angeles. If you think the front is amazing — wait til you see the back.
Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News
Beautiful right? Just last month, Rowland hosted an event for Baby2Baby at Hollywood’s Lombardi House. The organization is responsible for donating millions of diapers, wipes and other basic childcare necessities to families in need. Such a great charity!
Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News
Other notable guests included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Mindy Kaling, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Oliva Munn, Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren and Vanessa and Kobe Bryant.
Source: Jen Lowery / SplashNews / Splash News
Check out more photos from the gala below:
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews
-
-
Jen Lowery / SplashNews
-
-
Jen Lowery / SplashNews
-
-
Jen Lowery / SplashNews
-
-
Jen Lowery / SplashNews
-
-
Jen Lowery / SplashNews
-
-
Jen Lowery / SplashNews
-
-
Jen Lowery / SplashNews
-
-
Jen Lowery / SplashNews
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.