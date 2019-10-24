Ashanti, Kelly Rowland, Tia Mowry Hardrict And More Shine At The “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” Holiday Party In L.A.

Kelly Rowland, Kim Fields, Ashanti And More Shine at Lifetime Event

We haven’t celebrated Halloween yet but the holidays are right around the corner and Lifetime is already ready to spread some cheer. The network hosted a special “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” holiday party at STK in Los Angeles earlier this week and some of the big name talent from their programming was in attendance, including Ashanti, Kelly Rowland and Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Kelly’s always stunning right? A ton of our faves were at the event, including Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Kim Fields, Soleil Moon Frye and Melissa Joan Hart. Check out more photos below: