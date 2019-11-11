LoveIsLove Cynthia Bailey’s Beautiful Daughter Noelle Comes Out As Sexually Fluid

Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson Comes Out

Cynthia Bailey’s 20-year-old daughter made a surprising announcement on last night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and she’s being praised for living in her truth.

Noelle Robinson was seen alongside her mom talking about her freshman year in college at Howard University and during the convo she casually remarked that she met a “couple of girls” that she’s interested in romantically.

Cynthia: “You didn’t meet anyone during your college experience? When I helped you move in, I saw a lot of cute guys.” Noelle: “I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect.” Cynthia: “So you like guys and girls?” Noelle: People like to try and box everybody in and put labels everything, but I don’t really do that… there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls,” adding, “It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

Cynthia then went on to tell RHOA cameras that she’s supportive of Noelle’s sexual fluidity…

“We all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us. So we’re just trying to get used to it. It makes me excited that Noelle feels like she has a safe space to share. With World Pride right around the corner, I think this is the perfect time for me and Noelle to show out and celebrate because love is love.”

and reposted an IG pic of Noelle celebrating her sexuality.

Good for you, Noelle.

You’ll see more of Noelle speaking openly on her sexual fluidity on the next episode of RHOA when she and her mom Cynthia attend a Pride Parade.

