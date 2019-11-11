Fan Pain Papi: Drake Gets Booed Off Stage At Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival
Drake Booed At Camp Flog Gnaw
Camp Flog Gnaw is a place where Tyler The Creator‘s most loyal fans gather each year to hear their favorite artists. Based on Twitter’s current #1 trending topic, Drake is not one of their favorite artists.
Aubrey was given an aural Mutombo finger last night when Flognaw fans let ChampagnePapi know that they’re more of a Pabst Blue Ribbon type of crowd.
Other fans jumped to Drake’s (and their own) defense with some alternative facts.
“The Motto” appeared to excite the Golfwangs who were standing in this section.
There’s reason to believe that at least some of the booing might have been the work of Frank Ocean fans who were DISTRAUGHT that their Blonde leader would not be making an appearance.
That was the sound of his soul leaving his body. Frank got ’em out here bad.
Oh, you thought there weren’t jokes? There are a LOTS of jokes. Flip the page to have more laughs.
