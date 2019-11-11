BlackGirlMagic: NASA’s ‘Hidden Figures’ To Receive Congressional Gold Medals

NASA’s “Hidden Figures Receiving Congressional Gold Medals

The exceptional history-making black women who were highlighted in the film “Hidden Figures” are getting their just due.

Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson will be honored with Congressional Gold medals. Vaughan and Jackson will receive their honor posthumously while Johnson, 101, could possibly accept in person.

The news comes from ABC who reports that Trump signed into law H.R. 1396, the “Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act” for the women who made history at NASA and were vital in preparing astronaut John Glenn’s orbital mission.

Johnson, a mathematician, was previously awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom and NASA honored her with The Katherine Jonson Computational Research Facility in Hampton, Virginia.

A limited-edition Barbie Doll was also recently created in Katherine Johnson’s honor.

Congratulations to these forever trailblazers!