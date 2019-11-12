‘We All Say Stupid S***’ Tamar Braxton Walks Back ‘Gay Men’ Disinterest Comments

Tamar Braxton Walks Back “Gay Men” Disinterest Comments

After Tamar Braxton caused a firestorm of controversy with comments about male disinterest and homosexuality, the star is responding.

As previously reported Tamar posted and deleted a rant about a man “laying with you 3, 4, 10 days” without touching you and blatantly said that the man’s disinterest is because he “wants d***.”

“The truth is ladies that these dudes out here really be gay!! It ain’t enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep them!! They want D**K!! Periodt!! It’s nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make u not good enough!! If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he don’t touch u, it’s NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! And that’s on my momma.”

After the Internet obliterated her for the comments however, Tamar walked them back and noted that she wasn’t talking about her current boyfriend David Adefeso.

“I shouldn’t have been in My feelings, &ranted on social media based off a conversation with my friends,” wrote Tamar on Twitter. “I was talking about me but not me and David. I’ve been through a lot.”

She reposted her tweet on her InstaStory and added, “We all say stupid s***.”

Y’all know I’m going live….If you are in ya bag, ya shouldn’t be. I shouldn’t have been in My feelings, &ranted on social media based off a conversation with my friends. I was talking about me but not me and David. I’ve been through a lot. This is why i stay on my fake page🤣 https://t.co/qZ47f3GIXb — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) November 12, 2019

That’s not quite an apology—but it’s clear that Tamar has some remorse.

What do YOU think about Tamar’s disinterest comments?