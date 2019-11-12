For Your Viewing Pleasure: Doja Cat Performs “Juicy” Live On ‘Late Night’ With Some Help From Tyga [Video]

Doja Cat And Tyga Perform “Juicy” On Late Night with Seth Meyers

Doja Cat took her song “Juicy” to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday with some help from her collaborator, Tyga.

These two were joined by some lemon-headed backup dancers to fit with the theme of the song, while Doja Cat herself rocked a watermelon-inspired ensemble. “Juicy” appears on her project Hot Pink, which dropped earlier this month boasting features from Gucci Mane and Smino.

Check out the performance down below to get your daily fruit intake and witness Doja doing what she does best for a live studio audience.