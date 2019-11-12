LHHH: Apryl Jones And Eskimo Bro Lil Fizz Reconcile With Jess Hilarious After She Put Their Shady Love On Blast [Video]

Apryl And Fizz Confront Jess Hilarious On #LHHH

Apryl Jones and Fizz have taken the mantle of reality TV’s messiest couple after their not-so-secret love has captured the hearts and minds of #LHHH fans everywhere.

In the most recent episode, the couple confronted frenemy Jess Hilarious for putting their business all on the e-streets.

Press play to peep what went down at the meeting…

That surprisingly adult. Moniece, Moniece, Moniece…smh.