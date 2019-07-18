WYA, Baby Daddy? Apryl Jones Describes How Sex-Rewarded ‘Friend’ Fizz Is Picking Up Omarion’s Fatherly Slack

Apryl Jones Makes Official “Love & Hip Hop: Hollyweird” Return And Explains Her Fizz Situationship

Are YOU ready for Apryl Jones‘ return to television? You might want to brace yourself for this unfiltered version we’re about to get. VH1 just released their first #LHHH interview with the 32-year-old and she catches us up on mom life, her new attitude, and why Fizz deserves all of the sex she’s giving him.

The mother of Omarion’s two kiddies made headlines after her relationship with his music partner Fizz was uncovered. In a clip, Apryl reveals just how difficult it has been to communicate with her baby daddy for the past 2-3 years. She says that’s where “Drew” aka Fizz comes in to help with her children.

[Drew] is definitely someone who I always consider as an angel sent into my life. He has been there for the course of just, the sh*t I deal with the father of my kids; just helping me in that aspect. I’m a single mom, I have no family in LA. It’s awesome to be able to have a friend who chooses to do what’s right; to be there to support his friend and make sure I’m healthy mentally. I’m honestly grateful for him.

