WYA, Baby Daddy? Apryl Jones Describes How Sex-Rewarded ‘Friend’ Fizz Is Picking Up Omarion’s Fatherly Slack
Apryl Jones Makes Official “Love & Hip Hop: Hollyweird” Return And Explains Her Fizz Situationship
Are YOU ready for Apryl Jones‘ return to television? You might want to brace yourself for this unfiltered version we’re about to get. VH1 just released their first #LHHH interview with the 32-year-old and she catches us up on mom life, her new attitude, and why Fizz deserves all of the sex she’s giving him.
The mother of Omarion’s two kiddies made headlines after her relationship with his music partner Fizz was uncovered. In a clip, Apryl reveals just how difficult it has been to communicate with her baby daddy for the past 2-3 years. She says that’s where “Drew” aka Fizz comes in to help with her children.
[Drew] is definitely someone who I always consider as an angel sent into my life. He has been there for the course of just, the sh*t I deal with the father of my kids; just helping me in that aspect. I’m a single mom, I have no family in LA. It’s awesome to be able to have a friend who chooses to do what’s right; to be there to support his friend and make sure I’m healthy mentally. I’m honestly grateful for him.
Apryl continues, saying Omarion is making co-parenting hard for her. Hit the flip to see it!
Apryl on co-parenting:
There is no relationship between Omarion and I. We co-parent and we can’t even do that. I would honestly say it’s probably the worst it’s been in our relationship because we don’t communicate because HE won’t communicate. So it’s hard to be dealing with court, having children, my son is about to be starting school. That’s where we are.
Apryl adds just how Fizz has stepped in to pick up Omari’s fatherly slack.
When it pertains to me dealing with the father of my children, [Fizz] has stepped in. He sees the way Omari doesn’t communicate, and when he does communicate it’s ignorant at times. Me and him are as close as we are because he’s dealing with someone who is almost similar to his children. We have that compatibility.
But he’s stepped in. When he sees that I don’t have anyone helping me with the children, he’ll be like “look, you gotta go work. You gotta go make your money“, you know? What a friend would do. Hell, thank God!
Here is here, hit play.
Previously, Moniece (Fizz’s baby mama) revealed that Apryl and Fizz are officially living together. This interesting, because Omarion is pretty tight-lipped about his personal life and Apryl is spilling it all! Are you ready to watch this relationship unfold, weekly?
Hit the flip for more of Apryl and her banging bawwdy.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.