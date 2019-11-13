Impeachment Day: Donald Trump Faces Public Impeachment Hearings for Alleged Quid Pro Quo[Live Video]

Watch Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing Live Stream

Impeachment is on deck for 53% of white women’s President Donald J. Trump.

Today, November 13, 2019, will serve as a historic day in the United States as Congress begins public Impeachment hearings against Donal Trump for his alleged extortion, bribery, and quid pro quo pressure on Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

You can watch the entire hearing in the live streaming video below.

Do you think there is ANYTHING that could be said during this impeachment hearing that would get Donald Trump removed from office?