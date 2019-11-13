Jesus Take The Wheel: Philadelphia Father Accused Of Using 11-Month-Old As ‘Human Shield’ During Drug Deal

Prosecutors said Nafes Monroe used his 11-month-old son as a "human shield" to avoid being shot by dealers while using counterfeit cash to buy drugs from them. Monroe's son remains in critical condition after being shot 4 times last month: https://t.co/IflOZTpqKC pic.twitter.com/m7E8xJdTeH — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 12, 2019

Philadelphia Father Accused Of Using 11-Month-Old As ‘Human Shield’ During Drug Deals

Lock him up and throw away the key.

A Philadelphia father is in prison after a botched drug deal ended with his 11-month-old shot four times. NBC Philadelphia reports that Nafes Monroe, 25, was arrested over the weekend and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say he used his 11-month-old son as a “human shield” while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit money just prior to a shooting that left the boy critically injured last month.

Monroe is accused of going on a drug run with his 11-month-old son Yazeem Jenkins, his girlfriend and another man in the car before the child was shot once in the head, once in the neck and twice in the buttocks.

Police told NBC Philadelphia that instead of taking the injured child to the hospital, he drove his son to a home before later dropping him off at a local hospital and LEAVING. The boy remains in critical condition nearly a month later.

Authorities believe Monroe took the boy with him during several drug deals as a sort of “human shield”, figuring that he’d be protected from retaliation because he had a child with him.

“It’s our belief and our investigation has led us to believe that he intentionally had his child with him when he was making such types of purchases with the idea or belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car that they would not fire upon him,” nthony Voci Jr., the chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Homicide Unit said.

He clearly thought WRONG and his poor baby is fighting for his life.

What do YOU think about this dad using his baby as a shield?