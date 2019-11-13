Tara Wallace On Headline Heat

Tara Wallace is probably one of the OG’s now when it comes to this Love & Hip Hop thing. Her storyline of going from main chick to just one of the chicks in the roster, after baby daddy Peter Gunz married Amina Buddafly, kinda goes down in reality television history.

Besides the social media debacles and reunion show arguments, we never really get to here much of Tara’s side of everything that goes down in her life. Despite the fact that she’s a dope mom, etiquette coach and an actress — folks still just want to know about the drama that is her and Peter Gunz.

Fortunately for us, Tara recently stopped by to clear up some of the wild headlines BOSSIP has written about her and addressed everything from getting liposuction to allegedly reconciling with Peter.

Check out the video above to see what Tara had to say.