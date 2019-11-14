Black Excellence: Solange Previews Her Bridge-s Visual Arts Series Ahead Of Getty Center Museum Opening

Solange Launching New Art Series At LA’s Getty Center Museum

Solange hosted a special preview of her visual art series, Bridge-s this past Monday, Nov. 11 ahead of the public opening this weekend (Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17). Attendees included various tastemakers and celebrities such as Tyler, The Creator, Dev Hynes (AKA Blood Orange), Syd of the Internet, Lakeith Stanfield, Ebonee Davis, and Thundercat.

The series explores the themes of “transitions through time” and is powered by Dropbox and Getty in partnership with IAMSOUND.

Sounds interesting right?

“Bridge-s is a reflection on how much transition can be controlled and accelerated by our own ideas, thoughts, and movements vs. the natural process of time and space. The works chosen to respond to these ideas are dear to me, and by artists, musicians, philosophers and filmmakers I have an immense amount of respect for. I couldn’t be more excited to program works that speak to the core of these themes alongside the Getty Museum.” – Solange Knowles

The event includes new work by Gerard & Kelly, choreographed specifically for the architecture of the Getty Center and based on their Modern Living series of performances. The work will be directed in collaboration with Solange, who also composed an original musical score, “Bridge-s,” for the event which is to be performed by Cooper-Moore. The performance piece will be brought to life over the course of two days from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day across the Getty Center site.

The two day event will also include screenings of Mother Tongue, Mother Master, 2018 by Phoebe Collings-James, Wild Seed by Samuel Hindolo, Diary of an African Nun and Four Women by Julie Dash, Black to Techno by Jenn Nkiru, AFRONAUTS and Boneshaker by Nuotama Bodomo, The State of Things by Kish Robinson, and more along with a special Saint Heron film premiere of NAIROBI by Tribeca Film Festival award winner Phillip Youmans. Programming will include an artist talk with British-Ghanaian philosopher, Kodwo Eshun.

All performances and film screenings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Getty’s website HERE.

Check out more photos from the preview below: