Not So Solo: Solange’s Family Is Helping Her Work Through Divorce From Alan Ferguson, Says Step-Dad Richard Lawson 

Richard Lawson Speaks Out About Solange’s Divorce

Folks were shocked to find out earlier this week that Solange Knowles has parted ways with husband of five years, Alan Ferguson. Besides her candid announcement on Instagram, Solo hasn’t said much about her private split. But you can always count on step-dad Richard Lawson to speak when nobody else in the Knowles-Carter clan does.

During the Introduction to the Diverse Perspective event on Sunday, Lawson told Us Weekly that the family is helping Solange get through this difficult time.

“[We’re] helping her just work through it. It’s all a process,” the Poltergeist actor said. “And the beautiful thing is, is that everybody comes out the other side is the better for it.”

Richard added that Solange and big sister Beyoncé are “probably the best mothers that you have ever seen”.

“Tina is the ultimate mother. She’s constantly thinking about helping, supporting, understanding her daughters. And so they have taken up that mantle.”

This isn’t Solo’s first gor round on the divorce ride. Back in 2007, she announced her split from husband and baby daddy Daniel Smith, whom she married at just 17 years old. At least sis knows how to follow her heart, and live there.