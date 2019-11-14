For Your Viewing Pleasure: Danny Brown Performs “Best Life” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Danny Brown Takes His Song “Best Life” To Late Night

Danny Brown dropped his new album U Know What I’m Sayin? last month, and now, he’s giving one of his songs from the project the late night treatment.

The rapper stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week for a performance of “Best Life.” Just as you’d expect from any Danny Brown performance, this one is as energetic as it is artistic–plus, luckily for us, we get a few of his iconic chuckles mid-performance.

Check out the video down below to see the Detroit native in his element.