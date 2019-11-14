Classic After Classic: Eddie Murphy Is Reprising His Role As Axel Foley For A Fourth Installment Of ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ On Netflix

Eddie Murphy Is Starring In The Fourth Installment Of Beverly Hills Cop

Here’s some good news for all the fans of Beverly Hills Cop out there. Netflix is currently prepping to make another installment of the popular films–but not only that, Eddie Murphy is coming back to reprise his starring role.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service along with Paramount both agreed to a one-time licensing deal to produce the sequel.

The film franchise, which launched back in 1984, stars Murphy as Axel Foley, a street smart cop from Detroit investigating his friend’s murder in Beverly Hills. The sequel to the original film dropped in 1987, later followed by Beverly Hills Cop III in 1993.

All in all, the original trilogy of films grossed $736 million worldwide, so it makes sense that Netflix wanted to get ahold of the property to make this long-awaited follow-up.

According to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, this partnership “will produce a new film based on an iconic IP and further expands our relationship with this important original production client.” As of now, there’s no word on when Murphy and his beloved character will be coming to Netflix–but this time around seems more promising than the various botched spinoffs that have failed before making it to the production stages.

This news of a fourth Beverly Hills Cop come as Murphy has returned to the entertainment industry. The comedian is starring in another sequel for one of his classic films, Coming to America, which is set to hit theaters in December 2020. He also recently starred as the late blaxploitation actor Rudy Ray Moore in the Netflix original, Dolemite Is My Name.

“I learned on this thing, that if it’s a good idea, eventually it will have its day,” Murphy said behind the scenes of his new Netflix film. “When Rudy was alive we talked about doing this movie and it was something that for years and years was just in the background just, you know, waiting for this moment. There was no Netflix when we started trying to make this movie. It was like we needed Netflix to come and we needed all these actors to become who they are and it all came together because the idea was a good idea way back then.”

Beside all of his big film roles, Murphy has also been hinting at his return to stand-up comedy, which he hasn’t done since the ’80s.

It’s good to have you back, Eddie.