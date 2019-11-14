She Still Mad: Mo’Nique Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix For Denying Her The Bag

Mo’Nique Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Agaisnt Netflix

Mo’Nique is NOT letting go of her grudge against Netflix. The comedienne is obviously still very upset that the streaming company wouldn’t negotiate a hefty bag for her to perform comedy specials under their umbrella.

According to TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress is so mad that she has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Netflix. One of the examples in the court filing is the fact that Amy Schumer was offered $11 million (and got $13 million) and Monique was only offered a paltry $500,000.

Monique charges that Netflix has a huge diversity problem which emboldens their discriminatory practices. She points specifically to a 2018 incident in which an executive used the n-word in a meeting with about 60 people. Thing is, Monique was not in attendance for that meeting. She adds that Kevin Spacey allegedly used the slur on the House Of Cards set and was not reprimanded.

Monique is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and wants a court injunction to end Netflix’s discrimination culture.

Good luck with that.