For Your Viewing Pleasure: YBN Cordae And Pusha T Bring Their Spooky Single “Nightmares Are Real” To Life [Video]

YBN Cordae Music Video “Nightmares Are Real” Featuring Pusha T

YBN Cordae‘s debut album Lost Boy is easily one of the best rap albums of the year. If you think the project has lost steam in the midst of the million stream march that the music industry has turned into, then jokes on you.

Cordae is still releasing music videos and today we get the Pusha T collaboration called “Nightmares Are Real”

Check it out below.

This kid gets it.