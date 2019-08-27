YBN Cordae Can’t Live Without His Rhyme Book, Headphones, And Some Old $5 Bills [Video]

YBN Cordae Talks About 10 Things He Can’t Live Without

When YBN Cordae hits the road, there are a few essential things he simply can’t live without.

From African Leather Memo Paris Cologne to his Beats headphones to his chest bag and passport, YBN Cordae shows us all his travel essentials. He also explains why he’s got a whole bunch of old $5 bills in his wallet at all times.

Check out the video down below to hear what Cordae has to day: