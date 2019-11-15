Tokyo Toni On Headline Heat

When it comes to making headlines, Tokyo Toni is absolutely no stranger to it. Blac Chyna‘s mom and her rambunctious personality have gained her many fans and several haters over the past couple of years — but none of that have stopped Toni from speaking her unfiltered truth.

Folks are often shocked about some of the things King and Dream’s grandmother shares on social media. Including the NSFW videos of her twerking on the ‘gram. But as she proved on ‘Rob & Chyna’ and ‘The Real Blac Chyna’, Toni’s gonna be Toni regardless, and we live for it! The ‘Finding Love ASAP’ star recently stopped by to address some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her. And if you’ve seen Toni in action, you know that she didn’t hold back not one bit.

While discussing a headline about her allegations that her daughter’s BFF Wendy Williams is on drugs, Tokyo didn’t hold back.

“I just don’t understand how can a person go into a bathroom three times in 45 minutes and come out happy but you went in sad,” said Tokyo to BOSSIP. “That’s all I’m saying, maybe she went in there and praised Jesus or something. It’s not like I seen no white lines on her face or something but at the same time, that n*** was leaning to the left, leaning to the right. I had to get my security to hold her up.”

Things got even more messy when Tokyo admitted that a headline we wrote about her blasting the Kardashians and wanting to beat the brakes off Kim was absolutely true.

“Jesus forgives, not Tokyo. Kim Kardashian is okay, the Kardashians are okay, I just don’t like them,” said Tokyo to BOSSIP. “Look at all the s*** they did. They just some vicious, malicious, a** people. At the same time, I would beat the shit outta Kim, seems like every time I do something they pop up with some new naked pictures. I hope no new naked pictures pop up.”

Check out the full video above to see what the reality star had to say, and watch as she attempts to find true love on her new Zeus show. ASAP.