Tokyo Toni Threatens To EXPOSE Blac Chyna BFF Wendy Williams’ Alleged Calabasas Coke Sniffing & More Messy Baggage Over THIS…

Tokyo Toni Threatens To Expose Wendy Williams

Hide your kids…and your new best friend, Blac Chyna. Tokyo Toni is not playing with her.

Tokyo Toni went on IG live to send Wendy Williams a stern message after Wendy mentioned her name during her ‘Hot Topics’ segment yesterday. Tokyo wasn’t feeling Wendy for speaking on her and Blac Chyna’s relationship. She threatened to spread Wendy’s alleged dirty laundry, saying this:

“And let me check Wendy Williams’ motherf*cking a** b*tch. Wendy, I’mma tell you this. Don’t mention my motherf*cking name again, or I’m gonna talk about your sh*t. Do you want it? Because yes, my dear. We had GREAT conversation, and I had nothing to do but listen, so don’t F*CK with me. Do you understand me baby?”

You can see Tokyo’s first live threat to Wendy HERE. Tokyo continued in a separate clip, saying when she met Wendy at Chyna’s house, she was high off coke and touchy:

“Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I’mma knock her face off. When I see you b*tch I’m gonna get a charge. I’mma bust your a**. You said I cried? When I walked in, you was sniffing coke. “Heyyy, ohhh” Eyes was big. You hugged me because I ain’t no sucker.”

See the video HERE.

YIKES! You’re likely wondering about what ticked Tokyo Toni off? Wendy dug deep, accusing Tokyo Toni of abusing her daughter because she allegedly loathes Chyna’s daddy.

