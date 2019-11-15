Lauryn Hill Wants Cousin Jailed For Conning Her Out Of $72K (Exclusive)

Former “Fugees” Member Wants Gerald Hill To Pay Her Back Or Go To Jail

A judge has agreed to force Lauryn Hill’s cousin to pay her back the $72,000 he owes her – or be locked up until he does.

Last week, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Robert Gardner OK’d a court order mandating that Gerald Hill tell his famous relative where the money is by next week or he’ll issue a warrant for his arrest, the order, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

A lawyer for the “Ready or Not” singer filed the motion to punish Gerald Hill last month, arguing that the New Jersey man never ponied up the cash he owes in their breach of contract case.

Last year, we exclusively revealed that Hill sued her cousin after she said he convinced her to loan him $65,000 but had no intention of paying the debt back, according to the suit, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Hill said in court papers that she agreed to loan Gerald Hill the money in June 2017 with the condition that he wouldn’t have to pay interest on the loan if he paid her within three months. But the “Killing Me Softly” singer said that Gerald Hill had effectively finessed her, her complaint states.

Despite her demands that he pay the money back immediately, Hill said in court docs that her wayward relative hasn’t paid her a dime. Under the terms of their contract, if Gerald Hill defaulted, Lauryn Hill could force him to pay the entire amount, plus her lawyer’s fees and other costs if she had to sue to get the money back.

Gerald Hill never responded to the case, so the judge put him in default last year. In that time, the debt has swelled to $72,000 with interest, court papers show.

However, he still hasn’t paid up, so Lauryn Hill wants him locked up if he still fails to comply with her subpoena for info about his money situation.

We’ve reached out to Lauryn Hill’s lawyer for comment. BOSSIP’s efforts to reach Gerald Hill were not successful.