Some Strong Knee’d NOLA Bounce: Megan Thee Stallion x VickeeLo ‘Ride Or Die’ [Official Video]

Megan Thee Stallion x VickeeLo – “Ride Or Die”

Everyone’s favorite Stallion and a popular NOLA bounce artist have teamed up for a spicy visual.

Megan Thee Stallion and VicKeeLo dropped the video for “Ride Or Die” that includes the Houston rapper visiting VickeeLo’s hometown of New Orleans. In case you don’t know who VickeeLo is, she’s a NOLA bounce artist and recent college grad with hits like “Break Up 2 Make Up.” She’s seen in the video alongside Meg who puts her famed “Megan knees” to work and twerks with fellow skilled shakers in the New Orleans streets.

It’s truly art.

“Ride Or Die” is from Lena Waithe’s “Queen & Slim” soundtrack. The soundtrack is available today and also features BJ The Chicago Kid, Lauryn Hill, Raphael Saadiq, and The Dream.

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Ride or Die – Megan Thee Stallion x VickeeLo

2. Soul Sista Remix – Bilal x Raphael Saadiq

3. Yo Love – Vince Staples featuring 6lack x Mereba

4. Collide – Tiana Major9 x EARTHGANG

5. Getting Late – Syd

6. Still Tippin’ – Mike Jones featuring Slim Thug x Paul Wall

7. Queen & Slim – Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid

8. Frame – Choker

9. Catch The Sun – Lil Baby

10. Searching – Roy Ayers

11. Guarding The Gates – Ms. Lauryn Hill

12. My Money, My Baby – Burna Boy

13. Cedes Benz – The-Dream – PA

14. Standin’ At Yo Door – Little Freddie King

15. Runnin’ Away- Blood Orange featuring Ian Isiah x Jason Arce

16. Doomed – Moses Sumney

Watch “Ride Or Die” below.