Out Of Pocket: Cleveland Browns Baller Myles Garrett Rips Off Mason Rudolph’s Helmet And Bashes Him With It [Video]

Myles Garrett Likely To Be Suspend For Bashing Rudolph With Helmet

Myles Garrett took things to never-before-seen level on the football field last night during the last 8 seconds of the Thursday night game as his Cleveland Browns took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett got into a fracas with the Steelers’ Mason Rudolph where he ripped off the QB’s helmet and bashed him over the head with it. A huge brawl ensued and things go very ugly.

Check out the video below to see how it all played out.

The reactions to this incident have been outrage and incredulity. Stephen A. Smith held no punches on ESPN’s Get Up this morning.

The NFL is going to have to suspend Myles Garrett for a very long time, many believe as many as 10 games, and rightfully so, however, here’s something else to consider…

Finding it hard to join in with the NFL's sudden rage over assault because if Myles Garrett had done that to a woman 2 steps outside of that arena he would be playing next Sunday — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) November 15, 2019

Welp.