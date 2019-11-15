Another One: Jamie Foxx And Kate Beckinsale Look Like A Swirly New Couple At Swanky LA Soirée

Jamie Foxx And Kate Beckinsale Cozy Up At Catch LA Party

Grand opening. Grand closing. Jamie Foxx recently ended his secret swirly relationship with Katie Holmes and looks to be hopping into another Anglo-Saxon saddle.

The multihyphenate entertainer was seen looking SUPER comfortable with actress Kate Beckinsale at a fancy Hollyweird party according to TMZ reports.

Jamie and Katie were photographed together multiple times at the Golden Globe Ambassadors party at Catch LA.

Jamie’s hand looks MIGHT cozy on Kate’s lower back. AND she’s takin’ pics with the homies like Tyrese. We’re not sayin’, but we’re just sayin’.

Kate recently hit the singles market after divorcing her husband Len Wiseman earlier this month.

You here for a Jamie Foxx-Kate Beckinsale romance?