Trouble In Swirlyville: Pettiest Reactions To Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes’s Reported Split
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Pettiest Reactions To Jamie & Katie’s Reported Split
It certainly appears like Jamie Foxx’s 6-year swirlationship with Katie Holmes (that most people didn’t even know about) is over marking the end of a truly baffling moment in celebrity dating history that we still haven’t completely unpacked.
At some point, they seemed to be swirly in love until recently when Jamie was spotted with a mystery woman who wasn’t Katie Holmes in what appeared the very last straw before the reported split.
But hey, at least we have Twitter to make sense of it all.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Jamie & Katie’s reported split on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.