Clap For Her: Marie Yovanovitch’s Donald Trump Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Ends With Rousing Applause [Video]

Yovanovitch’s Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Ends In Loud Applause

Impeachment inquiry testimony from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch captured the attention of the nation yesterday.

Yovanovitch laid bare the malevolent smear campaign that Rudy Guiliani and other Trump bootlickers launched against her in order to get her removed from her post.

In one particularly dramatic moment, Chairman Adam Schiff allowed Ms. Yovanovitch to respond to Trump’s tweet attacks in real-time. Attacks which could trigger another article of impeachment for witness tampering.

After hours of congressional interview, the audience in the chambers erupted with huge applause after listening to the former Ambassador’s highly credible testimony.

Press play to check it out.

Yesterday was a very, VERY bad day for Donald Trump.