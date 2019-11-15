Impeachment Day 2: Donald Trump’s Shady Shady Shenanigans Outed By Marie Yovanovitch [Live Stream]

Marie Yovanovitch Testifies In Impeachment Inquiry Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump‘s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is the subject of the impeachment inquiry that Congress has set forth.

Today is day 2 of the public testimony in that inquiry and the star witness is former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch who was ousted by Trump and his administration when she would not play ball with their John Bolton-described “drug deal”.

You can watch Ms. Yovanovitch’s live public testimony in the video below.

S#!t is getting REAL for Donald.