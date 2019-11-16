Omarion Finally Breaks Silence On Apryl & Fizz Relationship — Claims He Doesn’t Care! [Video]

Omarion Speaks On Fizz And Apryl In Interview

B2K’s leading man Omarion is finally speaking on the elephant in the room!

We will let the interview speak for itself, but we will say that O is super mature and knows how to handle a tough interview like it’s a breeze. With no sweat off his eyebrow, he says Apryl and Fizz being in a relationship doesn’t effect him but he’d like to be excluded from their BS!

“I don’t feel no ways. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative though.”

As far as his “friendship” with Fizz, Omarion thinks none of that matters after they made history together in B2K! Hit play to watch it.