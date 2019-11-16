New Music: Cali’s Dynamic Sister Duo Ceraadi Is Spreading Holiday Cheer With Single “Christmas With You”
- By Bossip Staff
Ceraadi Releases Holiday Single “Christmas With You”
Just in time for the Holidays, the rising dynamic sister duo known as Ceraadi return to drop their holiday single, “Christmas With You”. Vibes are always satisfactory when tuning into these two, but something about that Christmas spirit give a little extra sprinkles Black Girl Magic. Check the single out here, and let us know what you think!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.