Ari Lennox, Summer Walker & Other 2019 Soul Train Awards Winners [Full List]

2019 Soul Train Awards Winner List [Full List]

The 2019 Soul Train Awards hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold took place Sunday, Nov. 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Orleans Arena. A number of celebs in R&B, gospel, and soul brought their immense talent to the stage and a plethora of your faves won big including “Shea Butter Baby” Ari Lennox and “Girls Need Love” singer Summer Walker.

Below is a full list of winners, the winners are highlighted in bold.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”

Beyonce – “Spirit”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

Khalid – “Better”

Lizzo – “Juice”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ari Lennox – “Shea Butter Baby” featuring J. Cole

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

PJ Morton – “Say So” featuring JoJo

Ty Dolla $ign – “Purple Emoji” featuring J. Cole

BEST NEW ARTIST

Lucky Daye

Mahalia

Nicole Bus

Pink Sweat$

Summer Walker – WINNER

YK Osiris

SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD

Ciara

Daniel Caesar

Fantasia

India.Arie

Kelly Rowland

Trevor Jackson – WINNER

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BeBe Winans

Donald Lawrence

Erica Campbell

Kirk Franklin – WINNER

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tori Kelly

RHYTHM & BARS (FORMERLY BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR)

21 Savage – “A Lot” featuring J. Cole

Cardi B – “Money” – WINNER

DaBaby – “Suge”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Meek Mill – “Going Bad” featuring Drake

Megan Thee Stallion – “Cash ****” featuring DaBaby

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R. – WINNER

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

Khalid – WINNER

Tank

ALBUM/MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Ari Lennox – Shea Butter Baby

Chris Brown – Indigo

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Khalid – Free Spirit

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You – WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – “Before I Let Go”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake – WINNER

Ella Mai – “Shot Clock”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lizzo – “Juice”

Summer Walker – “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring Drake

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Brown Skin Girl” – Written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé featuring Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)



“Hard Place” – Written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth, Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)

“Juice” – Written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)

“Make It Better” – Written by Brandon Anderson, William “Smokey” Robinson, Alaina Chenervert, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Daniel Maman, Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak featuring Smokey Robinson)

“No Guidance” – Written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Joshua “J-Louis” Huizar, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib, Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

“Talk” – Written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence, Khalid Robinson (Khalid)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

DaniLeigh – “Easy (Remix)” featuring Chris Brown

Lizzo – “Juice”

Normani – “Motivation”

Teyana Taylor – “WTP”