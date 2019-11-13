WELP: Summer Walker Scales Back Remaining Tour Dates To Focus On Her Health

Summer Walk Scales Back Remaining Tour Dates To Focus On Her Health

When you’re on the come up the fans love you and support everything you do with no hating or criticism, but the second they feel you have arrived is when everything starts going downhill. For Summer Walker this is exactly what happened. This past month people have complained about her Tiny Desk episode, called her most recent performances “lackluster”, complained about her being late to her performances, and most recently hated on her “attitude” in her meet & greats.

The majority of Summer’s time has been defending herself when she really doesn’t have to. However, consumers never understand and we are in the age of entitlement. After her latest fiasco about her meet & greets Summer is ready to scale back her tour to keep herself mentally healthy.

She took to instagram to post:

I truly appreciate all the support and love. As you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y’all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I hope you all can understand. I’m grateful for every single one of you, and I hope that you understand that wellness/mental health is important. All cancelled dates will be refunded asap. Thank you. 🙏🏽🖤 Remaining Dates I’m playing:

Nov 12 San Francisco

Nov 25 Toronto

Nov 26 Chicago

Nov 27 Royal Oak

Dec 2 Boston

Dec 5 Philadelphia

Dec 7 NYC

Dec 8 NYC

Dec 22 ATL

Hope the new schedule can help her recover from the entitled fans attacks thrown her way. She isn’t and won’t be the last artist to adjust and refocus during a heavy touring schedule. Hopefully, once her tour is over we can get new music from her in which she can express what’s going on behind the scenes in her life and let fans in so they finally hopefully understand.

Summer Walker being criticized and invalidated for cancelling her tour due to her social anxiety is yet another example of how female artists’ mental health isn’t valued. Y’all show the utmost respect for every Kid Cudi and Mac Miller but don’t give a shit about women’s wellbeing https://t.co/eiv7hBj64B — Morrigan Brooklyn Evers (@G3MINIF33D) November 13, 2019

I’m here for Summer Walker and her being so in tune with her spiritual self — Sahlt (@AlyciaTyre) November 13, 2019

Y’all when Summer Walker cancels tours after y’all bullied her and called her dirty several times. pic.twitter.com/KZ2Fbt2CRo — Tiyah ✨ (@Matiyahchigano) November 13, 2019

Summer Walker also had a Saturn square Mars transit-its just wrapping up. Any astrologer even a unsophisticated one would have told her not to tour, not to work and to lay low. — StarsMoonandSun ✨🌘🌞 (@starsmoonandsun) November 13, 2019