From SiR & D Smoke To Wale And K. Michelle: All The Performances At The 2019 Soul Train Awards [Video]

Peep The Performances From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

This year’s Soul Train Awards featured some seriously amazing moments, including tributes to Yolanda Adams and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, along with performances from both new and veteran artists.

That’s why the Soul Train Awards are a must-see event, with the annual program always doing a good job of giving roses to the legends who grace the stage while also building a platform to discover some up-and-coming artists.

The many performances were definitely the highlight of the evening, with names like Wale, K. Michelle, Boys II Men, and Queen Naija all putting on a show for the live crowd in Las Vegas.

In case you missed it (or just wanna watch some of ’em over again) here are the performances from the 2019 Soul Train Awards:

SiR gets some help from his brother D Smoke for his performance of “Hair Down” and “John Redcorn”

K Michelle performs her song new song “Rain”

Wale enlists Jeremih & Kelly Price to give us a performance of “On Chill” and “Sue Me”

Queen Naija gives us a taste of her new hit, “Good Morning Text”

Boyz II Men bring us back to the ‘80s and ‘90s with ballads “Tender Love” and “On Bended Knee,” while Stokely performs “She” and “Breakin My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” for Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Legend Award Tribute

Tiana Major9 & EarthGang come together for a performance of “Collide”

Keyshia Cole, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Hamilton & Carl Thomas give us something to remember with The Soul Cypher

TeaMarrr of Issa Rae’s new label, Raedio, performs her new song “Kinda Love”

Pink Sweat$ gives the crowd a raw performance of his song “Honesty”

Luke James, BJ The Chicago Kid & Ro James perform “All Your Love” & “Go Girl”

Sounds Of Blackness and more pay tribute to legends Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Yolanda Adams performs her hit songs, “Victory,” “Someone Watching Over You,” “Only Believe,” “Open My Heart,” “Be Blessed,” “The Battle Is The Lord’s,” and “In The Midst Of It All”