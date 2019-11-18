Take Our Money: Draya Michele Asked About OnlyFans And Sent Hard Towel Twitter Into A Tizzy

Draya Michele Asked About OnlyFans, Sparked Hysteria

Draya Michele has spent the weekend burning up Twitter with her banging bawdy. She tends to do that from time to time. Her IG story had her trying out a see-through yellow two-piece courtesy of Rihanna’s Fenty lingerie line that showed off her cuppage in the donk area. She was trending from the video and everything.

Then she decided to tease the internet a bit more with this question:

What is this only fans thing you guys are talking about ? — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

Draya? Only Fans?!?!? Word?! We’ve already put our debit card in and are ready for her to start up. Just say the word, Draya and you have our money. DO IT. DO ITTTTTTT.

We’re not the only ones enthused about this. Take a look at the hysteria…