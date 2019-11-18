Omarion Believes “Something Happened” To Raz B In Regards To Chris Stokes Allegations [Video]

Omarion Speaks On Raz B’s Allegations Against B2K Manager Chris Stokes

Vlad TV is still releasing clips from his intimate interview with B2K singer and solo artist Omarion. In this part, O touches on his feeling and observations regarding his group member Raz B. As BOSSIP readers may know, Raz B has been alleging for years that he was molested by Chris Stokes, B2K’s manager, from when he was a teenager.

There have been a few incidents were Raz has publically denounced his ability to continue on in the group and even their tour earlier this year because of Stokes’ involvement. Omarion says he doesn’t know for sure what it is, but something happened to Raz B that traumatized him.

Hit play to hear it.