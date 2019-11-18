Ladies Night: Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, Chinese Kitty Take Over Hitmaka’s “Thot Box” Remix [Video]

Hitmaka “Thot Box” Remix Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, Chinese Kitty

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg has got a certified banger with the remix to his previously released single “Thot Box”. While the original song featured 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, YBN Nahmir, and A Boogie, the remix, whew baby, the REMIX is thing to behold.

Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, Chinese Kitty ALL went absolutely crazy on this one.

Press play down below to peep the music video.

Who had your favorite verse?