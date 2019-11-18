Eat Mor Chickin? Chick-Fil-A FINALLY Decided To Stop Donating Money To Anti-LGBTQ+ Organization
The chicken sandwich game is a little bit cleaner today as iconic fowl food franchise Chick-fil-A has announced that they will no longer donate money to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army as both organizations have been widely criticized for their anti-gay agenda.
According to Business Insider, the company has pledged to give more money to small organizations that fight causes like education, homelessness and hunger.
“We made multiyear commitments to both organizations, and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018. Moving forward you will see that the Chick-fil-A Foundation will support the three specific initiatives of homelessness, hunger and education,” the representative said in a statement to Business Insider.
CFA made clear where and with whom they would be spending their newly-enlightened dollars.
Chick-fil-A said that for 2020 it has committed $9 million each to those three initiatives: education, homelessness, and hunger. The company said that it was expanding partnerships with the education nonprofit Junior Achievement USA and the homeless-youth organization Covenant House International and that it would dedicate $25,000 to a local food bank following each new Chick-fil-A opening.
Goldie Taylor shared some insight on Twitter about how this decision came to be:
It sounds like a good start. Major shoutout to the LGBTQ+ activists who fought for years to make their voices heard.
For those of you who were boycotting the popular poultry purveyor, do you plan to return that which you once loved?
