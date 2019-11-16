New Music: Soul – Pop Sweetie Melody Thornton Drops Single “Love Will Return”

- By Bossip Staff
Melody Thornton x "Love Will Return"

Source: Trellis Evans / Trellis Evans

Melody Thornton Releases New Single “Love Will Return”

Our favorite former PussyCat Doll, Melody Thornton is back with a new single, “Love Will Return.” As a Mexican-American Black queen with Arizona roots, Melody serves a Southwest ballad, the lead single from her forthcoming solo EP due early next year. Listen to “Love Will Return” here.

 

 

