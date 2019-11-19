Thirst Trap: Kevin Gates Sings Hayley Williams and Reveals The Worst Tattoo He’s Gotten [Video]

Kevin Gates Stops By Elle For An Episode Of ‘Thirst Trap’

There’s a lot more to Kevin Gates than a lot of people might think.

He’s a self-proclaimed nerd who’s got his sights set on taking over the world, and not only that, he’s a lover of Hayley Williams–and he’s got the pipes to prove it. The rapper stopped by Elle this week to star in the publication’s second episode of #ThirstTrap, where he reveals his worst tattoo, the most revelatory experience he had behind bars, and why he refuses to put negativity out into the world.

Check out the video down below to see what he has to say: