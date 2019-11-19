“The Breakfast Club”: Lena Waithe Talks “Queen & Slim” And Jason Mitchell [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Lena Waithe Says The Studio Came After “Queen & Slim”
Lena Waithe visited “The Breakfast Club” Tuesday to talk about her new film “Queen & Slim” — she reveals a lot of real gems about how the the film was made, including that Universal Pictures pursued the project and not the other way around. Check out the interview below:
What was your favorite part of the interview? Are you excited to see ‘Queen & Slim’?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.