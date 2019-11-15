Jodie Turner-Smith, Rihanna, Janelle Monáe And More At The LA Premiere Of ‘Queen & Slim’

Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attend Premiere of 'Queen & Slim' at AFIFest

Queen & Slim Has LA Premiere At AFIFest

Thursday night was a HUGE one for the stars of Universal Pictures hotly anticipated new film ‘Queen & Slim’ – the movie with Black Excellence, Black Lives Matter and Black Girl Magic sprinkled all over it. The movie stars Jodie Turner-Smith in her feature film debut. Thursday Turner-Smith attended the movies premiere at AFIFest in L.A. with boyfriend Joshua Jackson.

Rihanna attends Premiere of 'Queen & Slim' at AFIFest

You know a movie is a big deal with Rihanna pulls up for the premiere. The Bajan beauty wore understated black for the big night.

Janelle Monae attends Premiere of 'Queen & Slim' at AFIFest

Janelle Monáe brought her glow to the red carpet arrivals as well.

Zendaya Coleman attends Premiere of 'Queen & Slim' at AFIFest

And Zendaya also got the black dress memo. These ladies are all soooo beautiful. Y’all. Black Women are LIT. We love it.

Jodie Turner Smith Melina Matsoukas Daniel Kaluuya and Lena Waithe attend Premiere of 'Queen & Slim' at AFIFest

Writer/producer Lena Waithe posted up with director Melina Matsoukas and the films stars, Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya. Now that’s a powerful clique.

