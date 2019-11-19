LHHH: A1 Smacked Up Misster Ray And Got DESTROYED By Twitter Over It

A1 Smacked Up Misster Ray

If you’ve paid attention to the saga of A1 and Lyrica then you know their relationship has been full of drama and questions for the past year. A1 has been accused of doing dirty doggery meanwhile there was a whole insinuation that Lyrica and Safaree had some extramarital situation, too. It got so bad that there was even a paternity crisis with A1 and Lyrica’s baby.

It’s clearly all still a sore spot for A1 as he was absolutely not into Misster Ray bringing up his son’s possible paternity issues. A1 paused for a minute and delivered a smack like he wanted to fight. That seems like a fair retort, right?

Well there’s a problem…

Well since #LHHH is discussing off camera tea … Let’s talk about WHY A1 was mad with me 🐸 1) I arrived with Tricia Ana who had just got A1’s number prior to Zell’s event and Lyrica felt some kinda way 2) Summer Bunni had made a comment on her IG Live about their child, not me — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) November 18, 2019

A1 did not have that smoke for any of the MANY people who have done him dirty i.e. Ray J and Safaree and all the folks who have shaded him for the past year. See?

Misster Ray said don’t 👏 play 👏 with 👏 ME! 👏 What do you think about how this situation went down? #LHHH pic.twitter.com/eEAnWivVFq — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) November 19, 2019

