‘Don’t F**k This Up’: Kevin Hart To Release Netflix Docuseries Following The Past Year Of His Life

Kevin Hart Is Releasing A Netflix Docuseries On His Life

A lot has happened in Kevin Hart’s life over the past year, and apparently, he’s got it all on tape.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian will be releasing a docuseries on Netflix that follows him during the past year of his life. Aptly titled Don’t F**k This Up, the chronicling of Kevin’s recent life will hit the streaming platform on December 27.

It’s been almost a year since Hart lost his hosting gig at The Oscars after homophobic tweets of his resurfaced, and over six episodes, the docuseries will chronicle how he navigated his day-to-day life in the aftermath of that controversy. The special is set to feature interviews with the actor’s family and friends, archival footage from his childhood, early stand-up gigs, and personal anecdotes from the man himself.

Of course, Kevin’s HartBeat Productions is producing the project.

The comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday to personally announce the upcoming docuseries, explaining that the behind-the-scenes look into his life will be “a hell of a rollercoaster; peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs. It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you could be.”

More recently, Kevin Hart has been recovering from severe back injuries after a near-fatal car accident in September. It’s not clear whether or not his rehabilitation process following the crash will be included in the docuseries or not, but one thing is for sure: people will definitely be tuning in to find out.