Back To Work: Kevin Hart Kicks Off ‘Cold As Balls’ Season Three With Chris Paul

Kevin Hart Kicks Off “Cold As Balls” Season Three With Chris Paul

Looks like Kevin Hart is back to his daily grind after his highly publicized car accident. Just a few weeks ago Kevin took to Instagram to thank his fans and friends for their support and even gave a slight glimpse into his recovery process which looked painful to say the least. Even without being 100% in good health Kevin has started back to his promo grind. Days after his heartfelt Instagram post he blessed everyone with a skit with the Rock for their upcoming film Jumanji.

Now Kevin has finally returned for his own show & Laugh Out Loud hit series “Cold As Balls“. The return marks the official start of season three. His first guest is NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul. On this episode they discuss everything from his time with the Clippers, to his rocky departure from Houston, even moments that lead to that infamous “Banana Boat” photo.

Also above Kevin gives a sneak peek into the rest of the season’s guests which include: Mark Cuban, JR Smith, Ninja, Dennis Rodman, LoLo Jones and many more!

Checkout out the season three kickoff below.