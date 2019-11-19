New Life Preciousness: Keyshia Cole Shares 1st Photos Of Her Gorgeous Baby Boy Tobias Khale

First Look At Keyshia Cole & Niko Khale’s Baby Boy

Introducing baby boy Tobias Khale!

Singer Keyshia Cole introduced her and boyfriend Niko Khale’s newborn son to her social media fans on today. The deeply in love couple welcomed their son on July 31, 2019, so she was keeping this cutie all to herself while waiting for the right moment.

“I absolutely couldn’t wait to post these pictures,” Keyshia told her Instagram fans. She actually showed off her baby boy last night, during the airing of the first episode of her show, Keyshia Cole: My New Life, on BET.

Keyshia says Tobias “is the sweetest baby,” calling him her “little blessing.

I absolutely 🥰couldn’t wait to post these pictures. If u watched the show last night, you’ve had a chance to take the first looks.📺 @tobiaskhale is the sweetest baby, OMG. He’s such a little blessing, and I’m completely in love with him! The smiles he gives EVERY SINGLE Time you smile at him, Brightens the worst of days. So happy @daniel_gibsonjr has a baby brother now. 💕

Swipe to see more of him!

So precious! He looks just like mommy and daddy, right???