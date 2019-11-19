Cardi Bars: Belcalis Drops Off A New Freestyle Over Cam’Ron’s “357” Live From Abuela’s Kitchen
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Drops New Freestyle
Cardi B hasn’t released a solo single since “Press” but you shouldn’t mistake her silence for stillness. Belcalis says she’s hard at work on new album but until she’s done she figured she’d drop a freestyle to let y’all know exactly how she’s giving it up.
Live from her grandma’s kitchen in the Bronx, Belcalis Almanzar…
What say you? Hate it or love it?
