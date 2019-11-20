SMH: Charles Barkley Blasted By Woman Reporter For Allegedly Joking About Hitting Her, He Issues Apology

Charles Barkley Apologizes For Joke About Hitting Woman Reporter

A political reporter says NBA legend Charles Barkley allegedly threatened to hit her after she questioned his apparent flip-floppy political view as they discussed the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls. Alexi McCammond, who is covering the 2020 presidential race for Axios, posted a series of tweets accusing Barkley, 56, of making inappropriate remarks while speaking to her off the record at a late, unspecified event.

“Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight ‘I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,’ and then when I objected to that he told me I ‘couldn’t take a joke,’” McCammond wrote.

There are almost no times I will beak an OTR “agreement” but this is not OK. And it was all because he came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from Pete‘s campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

Barkley, through Turner Sports, apologized for his comments this morning.

“My comment was inappropriate and unacceptable. It was an attempted joke that wasn’t funny at all. There’s no excuse for it and I apologize,” Barkley said in the statement.”

