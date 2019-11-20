Next Chapter: Carmelo Anthony Calls The Last 18 Months “An Emotional Rollercoaster” In Message To Fans (Video)

Carmelo Anthony Calls The Last 18 Months “An Emotional Rollercoaster” In Message To Fans (Video)

Carmelo Anthony has had a whirlwind of a journey the last two years and yes whirlwind is an understatement. When it comes to his career the average person couldn’t tell you the teams he’s played for in the past two seasons and thats not slander. Carmelo has been passed around like a groupie backstage at a concert. He was with the Houston Rockets, then he took a journey with the Chicago Bulls, then he was dropped from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The big shocker was the 2019-2020 starting without Carmelo on ANY team whatsoever. Recently he landed on the Portland Trail Blazers, which has yet shown to be a good or bad decision, but the blessing is he is back playing the sport he loves, as he is in fact a high level of talent.

His personal life, which he rarely speaks on in the public eye, allegedly is still in turmoil, as his wife LaLa Anthony announced they are still living separate. That certainly isn’t any indication of positive advancements in a relationship. To add on, she even mentions they are in legal discussions about the “next steps”. Hopefully he can figure that out and continue the good streak going. Not much for talking has always been Melo’s thing, but it seems thats changing. He took to YouTube to discuss the past year and half and drop a special message for his fans which you can watch below!