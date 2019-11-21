Bye, Scoot-e Boy: Princess Love Suggests She’s Ready To Wrap Up Her Ray J Relationship

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Princess Love Ready To Call It Quits With Ray J?

It’s been a rough couple of days and nights for the Norwood family. Ray J and Princess Love seemingly fell out in real life a few days ago, then Princess let the blammer off on Ray J via Instagram messages. The mother claimed to fans that her hubby left her stranded in Vegas, seemingly after they were all smiles on the red carpet of the Soul Train Awards.

Fans didn’t know if Princess was joking or being serious about her dismay with Ray J on social media, but now we can see that she’s pretty serious. First, Princess showed proof that her husband blocked her off his IG page after claiming he also blocked her number. Now, Melody’s mom is hinting she’s ready to move on from Ray J.

Princess, who rarely tweets, posted “time to let go…” on her twitter account.

Time to let go… — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) November 20, 2019

Yikes!

Do YOU suspect this break up is for real?